Rajnath Singh highlights shift in defence policy

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Rajnath Singh says India’s defence policy is shifting from reactive to proactive, with modernisation, domestic production and exports driving security preparedness.

NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s defence policy has shifted from being “reactive” to “proactive”, reflecting a major change in the country’s approach to national security and military preparedness.

Speaking at the Aaj Tak Suraksha Sabha, Singh referred to the “Panipat Syndrome”, saying India was earlier criticised for waiting until threats reached its doorstep before taking action. He said the government has moved towards anticipating challenges and strengthening capabilities before threats escalate.

The minister highlighted defence modernisation, indigenous production and rising exports as key parts of this change. He pointed to systems and platforms such as BrahMos, Akash, Pinaka, Tejas and Arjun, along with the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, as examples of India’s growing indigenous defence capability.

According to Singh, India’s defence production has reached around ₹1.8 lakh crore, while defence exports have risen to ₹38,500 crore. He also highlighted increased spending on infrastructure along the country’s borders, aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening preparedness in strategically important areas.

Singh said the shift in defence policy was also linked to India’s expanding role in global diplomacy. The government, he said, was working to build stronger domestic capabilities while increasing India’s ability to respond confidently to security challenges. He said these efforts were intended to make the country more prepared, reduce dependence on imports and support the goal of building a stronger defence ecosystem.

“India’s defence policy has moved from being ‘reactive’ to ‘proactive’,” Singh said, underlining the government’s focus on preparedness, self-reliance and stronger defence capabilities.