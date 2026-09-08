BJP to launch anti-drug yatra across Punjab

SLUG

BJP Anti-Drug Yatra

CHANDIGAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a statewide yatra against drug abuse in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The campaign is expected to cover all 117 Assembly constituencies as the party seeks to make the drug menace a major election issue.

The yatra is likely to begin around September 18 and will travel across different parts of the state. Through the campaign, the BJP plans to highlight the impact of drug abuse on families and communities while presenting itself as committed to tackling the problem.

The party is expected to campaign on a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and promise stronger action against drug trafficking if voted to power. BJP leaders are likely to use the yatra to interact with residents and highlight the party’s proposed measures to address drug-related concerns.

Several senior BJP leaders are scheduled to participate in the campaign. The party president and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are among those expected to join the yatra at different stages. Their participation is aimed at giving greater visibility to the campaign ahead of the polls.

The BJP’s decision to take the anti-drug campaign across all 117 constituencies comes as political parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections. Drug abuse has remained a major public concern in Punjab, with political parties frequently facing demands for stronger measures against trafficking and addiction.

The proposed yatra is expected to focus on creating public awareness as well as strengthening the BJP’s political campaign in the state. The party will seek to assure voters that a government led by it would adopt strict measures to curb drug abuse and trafficking.