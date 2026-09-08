Samsung India asks 100 executives to leave

Hyderabad

Samsung India has reportedly begun laying off executives across its television and home appliance businesses as part of a cost-rationalisation exercise, amid muted consumer demand, rising operating costs and an organisational restructuring, according to multiple reports.

The workforce reduction is said to affect employees across several levels, including directors, team leaders, branch managers and area managers. The layoffs are reportedly being implemented in phases, with termination letters issued to employees over the past few days. Some affected employees have allegedly been asked to leave immediately without serving their notice period.

Samsung has declined to comment on the reported layoffs when contacted.

According to reports, the company is offering affected employees a severance package comprising three months’ salary, along with an additional month’s salary for every completed year of service.

The reported restructuring comes as consumer electronics companies face softer demand and increasing input costs. Higher memory chip prices, elevated raw material costs and depreciation of the Indian rupee have added pressure to operating expenses.

India’s smartphone market has also weakened, with smartphone shipments reportedly declining about 12 per cent year-on-year. Some industry experts expect the market to contract around 13 per cent in 2026, although the second half could see improvement as festive demand provides support.

Samsung had also planned to integrate its television and home appliance sales teams, but the move has reportedly been deferred until the December quarter.

Despite the restructuring, Samsung India reported revenue of more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore and a net profit of Rs 11,287 crore in FY25, highlighting the scale of its Indian operations.