India Thrash Japan, Reach Quarter-finals

Slug: JUNIOR HOCKEY DOMINANCE

Moqi

The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their dominant run at the 2026 Junior Asia Cup, storming into the quarter-finals with a commanding 7-0 victory over Japan in their third Elite Pool match on Tuesday.

The emphatic win kept India’s perfect record intact and moved them to the top of the Elite Pool with nine points from three matches. India will face China in their final pool fixture on Wednesday, with the result set to determine the group’s top position. China currently have six points from two matches.

India entered the Japan clash in confident mood after opening their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Korea before producing an 11-1 demolition of Malaysia. They carried that attacking momentum into Tuesday’s encounter and immediately put Japan under pressure.

Krishna Sharma opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Supriya doubled India’s advantage from a penalty stroke in the ninth minute. Purnima Yadav then added a field goal in the 14th minute to give India a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Japan showed greater attacking intent in the second quarter, but India’s defence held firm as neither side managed to score.

India accelerated after the interval, scoring three times in five minutes. Geeta Yadav struck in the 41st minute and completed her brace in the 45th, before Purnima added her second goal a minute later.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane completed the rout in the 50th minute, scoring her first goal of the tournament.

India comfortably controlled the closing stages to register their third straight win and underline their status as one of the tournament’s leading contenders.