India’s EV sales hit record August high

Intro: Two-wheelers led growth with 17.15 lakh registrations, while PV sales crossed 4 lakh as CNG, hybrids and EVs together took a 41.95% share.

New Delhi

Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales in India rose 52.9% YoY to 2,98,448 units in August 2026, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). EV penetration climbed to 12.3% from 9.5%.

All four EV categories two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles recorded their highest August retail sales in August.

Electric two-wheeler sales increased 67.05% YoY to 1,83,204 units, but fell 10.35 per cent from July. TVS Motor led the segment with 48,938 units, followed by Bajaj Auto with 41,114 and Ather Energy with 28,757. Ola Electric sold 13,852 units, down 29% YoY. Two-wheelers’ penetration rose to 10.7% from 7.7%.

Electric three-wheeler sales grew 25.28% YoY to 79,846 units, taking penetration to 65.3% from 56.6%. Bajaj Auto led with 13,833 units, followed by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility at 12,806.

Electric commercial vehicles posted the fastest growth, nearly tripling to 4,702 units from 1,631 last year. Penetration rose to 5.18% from 2.06%. Tata Motors led with 1,416 units.

Electric passenger vehicle sales rose 51.89% to 30,696 units, with penetration reaching 7.6%. TMPV led with 13,158 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 6,464 and JSW MG Motor India at 4,622.