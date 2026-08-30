Tottenham reach agreement to sign Iliman Ndiaye

LONDON

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a deal to bring in Iliman Ndiaye from Everton. At the same time, their own forward, Richarlison, is packing his bags to return to his former home on Merseyside. Club officials have clarified that these two separate transfers are not connected in any way.

The arrival of Ndiaye brings a major boost to the squad under manager Roberto De Zerbi. The talented Senegal winger is expected to slot right into the attack alongside fresh faces Omar Marmoush and Savio. Reports from sports outlets confirmed the breakthrough, coming just as Ndiaye still had three years remaining on his previous contract with Everton.

While one star arrives, another is heading out the door. Manager De Zerbi recently opened up about squad changes following a tough 2-0 defeat against Newcastle. He explained that Richarlison made it clear he wanted a fresh start elsewhere. The coach also noted that other players, including Kevin Danso and Pape Sarr, have expressed similar wishes during this busy transfer window.

Manchester City had kept a close eye on Ndiaye as well, hoping to secure his signature. However, Pep Guardiola’s rivals appear to have shifted their focus toward Liverpool player Cody Gakpo, who reportedly wants to make a switch to Enzo Maresca’s side instead.

Ndiaye originally joined Everton back in 2024 in a move from Marseille costing 15 million pounds. During his time there, he became a familiar face to fans, making 73 appearances and finding the back of the net 17 times.

On the other side of this swap, Richarlison is heading back to the club where he previously made a strong name for himself. The Brazilian joined Tottenham back in 2022 in a massive 60 million pound transfer. Over his time with Spurs, he stepped onto the pitch 134 times and scored 32 goals, but he is now ready for a brand new chapter back where it all started.

Meanwhile, Spurs have also welcomed Savinho after keeping tabs on him for an entire year. Speaking about his recent arrival, the winger expressed his excitement for the future. He called it a wonderful opportunity to play under one of the best managers in the game right now. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, fans are hoping these squad updates will turn things around on the pitch and bring some much-needed success for the remainder of the season.