Neser extends Brisbane stay until BBL17

BRISBANE

Experienced Australia all-rounder Michael Neser has committed his future to the Brisbane Heat by signing a 2-year contract extension. This new deal keeps the fast-bowling star with the franchise through the end of the 17th edition of the Big Bash League.

Neser has remained a key part of the tournament since its very first season in 2011. Though he spent nine years with the Adelaide Strikers and won a title there, he returned to the Heat in 2021. This upcoming summer marks his seventh campaign with the Brisbane-based team, boosting a strong pace attack that already features national teammates Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, alongside young talent Callum Vidler.

Head coach James Hopes welcomed the news, praising the veteran player’s leadership during intense moments. Hopes pointed out that the team always performs at its best when the seasoned quick is involved. He also noted the pride the club felt seeing Neser bring his competitive qualities to the Australian national team during last season’s Ashes series.

Over his career, the 36-year-old has established himself as one of the competition’s top performers. He currently sits joint-ninth on the all-time tournament wicket-taker list, having claimed 117 scalps across 105 matches. His standout moments include taking a career-high 26 wickets to guide his side to the final in the twelfth season, followed by another 12 wickets when the team lifted the trophy the following year.

Speaking about his decision to stay, Neser shared his excitement about performing in front of local fans at the Gabba. He described the electric atmosphere of a packed home stadium as the highlight of playing in the league, noting how crucial the crowd’s energy feels during high-pressure moments on the field.

This signing marks one of the first player announcements since Cricket Australia lifted its contracting embargo and removed the old overseas player draft system. Teams can now deal directly with domestic and international talent. The Heat’s growing roster for the upcoming campaign also features players like Max Bryant, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, and Matthew Renshaw as preparations continue.