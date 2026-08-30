Rabada sidelined for Australia test series

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa has suffered a major setback as frontline fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to miss the upcoming home Test series against Australia. The 31-year-old speedster sustained a severe grade-3 tear in his right hamstring during a winter training conditioning session, forcing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Allan Donald, bowling coach for Rabada’s domestic team, confirmed that medical assessments rule out any chance of an early return. The injury means the pacer will miss not only local 4-day fixtures but also the high-profile Test matches against Australia. Medical staff project a recovery timeline of up to 10 weeks.

The series begins with a 3-match ODI fixture in late September, followed by the Test matches. Durban will host the opening Test on October 9, with subsequent games scheduled in Gqeberha and Cape Town later that month. Rabada’s absence leaves a massive gap in the bowling lineup.

His stellar record includes 340 wickets across 73 Test matches. He also played a decisive role in South Africa’s victory during the 2025 World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s, claiming nine wickets. Historically, he troubles Australian batters heavily, averaging just over twenty-one runs per wicket against them.

Adding to the team’s worries, fellow quick Nandre Burger remains under observation while recovering from a back stress fracture. However, the Proteas still possess strong bowling depth. Pacer Gerald Coetzee recently picked up strong figures for South Africa A, while emerging talents like Kwena Maphaka remain strong contenders for selection.

South Africa currently holds second place in the World Test Championship standings, closely trailing table-toppers Australia. Team selectors will need to lean heavily on their bench strength to maintain their standing during this crucial upcoming contest without their premier bowling spearhead.