Decision on including Kalaburagi in drought-hit list soon: Minister

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI

A decision on including Kalaburagi district in the drought-hit list will be taken soon after assessing ground realities, including rainfall deficiency, crop damage and dry conditions, said Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister Dr Ajay Dharam Singh.

During his visit to Jewargi and Yadrami taluks, the Minister visited farmers’ fields and inspected cotton, green gram and other crops affected by inadequate rainfall. He also interacted with farmers and took stock of crop losses, the impact on agricultural activities and the difficulties being faced by them. Ajay Dharam Singh said the issue of declaring Kalaburagi district drought-hit had already been brought to the notice of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

He clarified that drought declaration would not be based solely on rainfall deficiency. Official data, rainfall, sowing patterns, crop conditions and other ground-level factors will be comprehensively examined before the government takes an appropriate decision, he said. The Minister said, district MLAs had already met the Chief Minister and the district in-charge minister and submitted reports on the prevailing situation.

The Minister acknowledged the dissatisfaction among farmers after none of the taluks in Kalaburagi district were included in the first list of 101 drought-hit taluks declared by the State Government. Farmers need not panic. The government is with them. The situation is being closely monitored and necessary assistance and relief measures will be taken, he assured.

He said the government had taken serious note of the difficulties faced by farmers in Jewargi and Yadrami due to inadequate rainfall during the current monsoon season. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) rainfall report dated August 27, Jewargi taluk was expected to receive 393.7 mm of normal rainfall from June 1 to August 29. However, it received only 184.9 mm, recording a 53 percent rainfall deficit.

Farmers in Jewargi and Yadrami have registered in significant numbers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). According to the 2026-27 Kharif crop insurance enrolment data, 42,769 applications were submitted in Jewargi, covering 58,642.82 hectares, with an insured amount of Rs 347.44 crore.