BJP has no moral right to lecture Congress on corruption: BK Hariprasad

CH NEWS, BIDAR



Reacting to the CBI case and the BJP’s allegations, Hariprasad questioned the manner in which the investigation had been conducted. Are these officials some kind of judicial authority or judges. If the CBI had done its job properly, why did the court question the agency while granting bail, he asked.

He pointed out that the person’s name was reportedly not included in the charge sheet and alleged that the case was part of a political conspiracy. If there was such a strong case against him, his name should have been included in the charge sheet. This is nothing but a conspiracy, he said. Responding to the BJP’s proposed padayatra, Hariprasad said the party was free to undertake the march. Let them carry out their padayatra. It may even improve their health and make them more active, he remarked. He added that the Congress would face the matter legally in court and present its arguments within the framework of law.

Hariprasad questioned the BJP’s criticism of Congress leaders, asking how many BJP leaders were facing criminal cases. He referred to the induction of former Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy into the BJP and alleged that several BJP leaders themselves were facing cases. He also referred to cases involving other leaders and questioned why action had not been taken against them. The BJP has no moral right to lecture us, Hariprasad said, alleging that the BJP was attempting to attract leaders who had lost political ground.Hariprasad accused the BJP of admitting leaders facing criminal allegations into the party and attempting to portray them as clean. He said political leaders facing criminal cases in various states had been inducted into the BJP. They have taken several leaders facing criminal cases into their party and put them through their so-called washing machine to clean their image, he alleged.