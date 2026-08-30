Conserve and expand forest wealth: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy called upon people to protect and expand forest resources, stressing that every individual has a responsibility to conserve nature.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Vrukshodyana (Tree Park) at Savalsang village in Indi taluk on Sunday. The park has been developed jointly by the Social Forestry Division of Vijayapura and the Indi Social Forestry Range. Appreciating the initiative to increase green cover in the region, the Minister said the tree park had been developed attractively at a cost of around Rs 2.50 crore. He also appreciated the efforts of Indi MLA Yashavantharayagowda Patil in undertaking development works in the constituency. The Revana Siddeshwara Lift Irrigation Project, he said, would provide significant benefits to the people and farmers of the region.

Indi MLA Yashavantharayagowda Patil, who presided over the programme, said the teachings of Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, known for his simple lifestyle and love for nature, would continue to guide future generations towards cleanliness, simplicity and integrity. Recalling the sacrifice made by people who gave up their land for the Almatti reservoir, Patil said their contribution had helped the region progress. He said several irrigation projects had been taken up to address the water shortage that had long affected the drought-prone constituency. The MLA said 19 lakes in the constituency had already been filled, resulting in an improvement in groundwater levels and benefiting farmers.

Jnana Yogashrama president Sri Basavalinga Mahaswamiji and Sri Amrutananda Mahaswamiji graced the occasion and delivered their blessings. Amogha Siddheshwar Swamiji, Karnataka State Lemon Development Board Chairman BS Kavalagi, Taluk Guarantee Scheme Committee Chairman Prashant Kale, Indi Assistant Commissioner Chidanand Guruswami, Chief Conservator of Forests of the Belagavi Circle, Manjunath Chavan, DCF Bagalkot Forest Division Swapnil, DSP Sadashiv Kattimani, Mahadevappa Evoor, Social Forestry Deputy Conservator of Forests Mallinath Kusanala, RFO Shivarudrappa Kabadagi, MR Patil, several seers, environmentalists, students and members of the public were present.