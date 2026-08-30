2047 hardly 20 years from now, reforms require a lot more support: FM Sitharaman

Chicago

The year 2047 is the target year set for achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ which is hardly 20 years from now, so the speed and scale with which the reforms are happening require a lot more support, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Addressing the vibrant Indian diaspora here, the Finance Minister said that we require more support from people who are talented and have exposure, and a lot more support from people who can give ideas for us to carry it forward.

“And, above all, support in terms of capital, which is so required for a country to meet all its aspirations,” she told the gathering at the Consulate General of India’s office here. The Finance Minister said that we have set ourselves a certain target, which is to bring the borrowing down to the 50 per cent level of GDP by 2030.

“Therefore, I will be working on that path. There are advanced economies whose debt is well over 200% of their GDP even now. We have given ourselves a fiscal discipline path on the fiscal deficit as well. We have fulfilled the trajectory. The last mile that had to be reached by 2025-26, we have reached,” she noted.

FM Sitharaman said the world has witnessed the fiscal prudence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, and when he is the Prime Minister of the country.

“Our credit ratings are improving. But that’s not by cutting corners. That’s not by stopping the resources which have to go for social welfare. It is through proper management of the economy,” she said.

According to her, the fertiliser shortage was not felt in India because “we managed to keep the markets informed about how much we would require”.

“The global supply shrank. The challenges were even greater, whether it was crude oil, LPG, or fertilisers. Ships going to procure these supplies were unable to secure adequate insurance cover. Risk premiums had gone up significantly,” said FM Sitharaman.