Motorists seek free air facilities at petrol pumps

CH NEWS, SRINIVASPUR

Motorists in Srinivaspur town and surrounding areas have complained about the poor availability of free air-filling facilities at some petrol pumps.

They said several outlets have air machines, but the equipment is sometimes not working, making it difficult for customers to check and maintain proper tyre pressure.

Motorists reported that some pressure gauges are faulty, while assistance from staff is not always available. They urged officials of oil marketing companies to inspect the facilities and ensure that air machines remain functional during the operating hours of petrol pumps.

Under the Marketing Discipline Guidelines, or MDG-2024, petroleum retail outlets are expected to maintain essential customer facilities. The free air facility should be available during the outlet’s working hours, with the retail outlet dealer responsible for providing and maintaining it.

Vehicle owners said correct tyre pressure is important for safe handling, proper tyre performance and better fuel efficiency. They pointed out that maintaining air facilities is therefore more than a customer convenience, as it can also support road safety and help prevent problems caused by poorly inflated tyres.

The public has called for surprise inspections at petrol pumps in Srinivaspur and nearby areas. Officials have been urged to check air compressors, pressure gauges, service availability and staff assistance during operating hours. Motorists also requested authorities to take complaints seriously and conduct field inspections whenever required. They said petrol pumps should focus not only on fuel sales but also on maintaining promised customer services. Strict monitoring, they added, would help ensure compliance with MDG-2024 and provide motorists with reliable facilities when they need them most.