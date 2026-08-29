Sunday, August 30, 2026
HomeState‘Welfare programmes for seniors need effective implementation’
State

‘Welfare programmes for seniors need effective implementation’

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
141

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Government welfare programmes for senior citizens should be implemented effectively through coordination among departments, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Premamurthy K. said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting held at the NIC Hall in the Manipal District Collector’s office complex.

The meeting discussed programmes planned under the Central Government’s State Action Plan for Senior Citizens. Premamurthy said activities including dance therapy, light exercises, art therapy, monologues, music therapy, intergenerational bonding programmes, health camps and medical check-ups would be organised for senior citizens.

He said legal awareness and assistance programmes would also be conducted. Workshops on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, will be held for district and taluk-level officials and workers. Cultural activities, counselling, health screening and information sessions are also planned. Centenarians will be honoured as part of the programmes.

Premamurthy stressed that all activities should be safe and suitable for the age and health conditions of participants. Event venues should have drinking water, toilets, first-aid facilities and other essential safety arrangements. Senior citizens should be encouraged to participate, including active residents of old-age homes.

He urged multipurpose rehabilitation workers, senior citizens’ associations and voluntary organisations to create wider awareness and help register more elderly people for the programmes. District Disabled Welfare Officer Ratna, Red Cross Secretary Gananath Shetty Ekkaru, Lead College Principal Dr. Niketana, Senior Citizens District Union president Vishwanath Hegde, helpline secretary Mamata Shetty and others attended the meeting.

Previous article
Udupi to hold public service meetings from Sep 5
Next article
Motorists seek free air facilities at petrol pumps
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.