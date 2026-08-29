‘Welfare programmes for seniors need effective implementation’

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Government welfare programmes for senior citizens should be implemented effectively through coordination among departments, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Premamurthy K. said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting held at the NIC Hall in the Manipal District Collector’s office complex.

The meeting discussed programmes planned under the Central Government’s State Action Plan for Senior Citizens. Premamurthy said activities including dance therapy, light exercises, art therapy, monologues, music therapy, intergenerational bonding programmes, health camps and medical check-ups would be organised for senior citizens.

He said legal awareness and assistance programmes would also be conducted. Workshops on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, will be held for district and taluk-level officials and workers. Cultural activities, counselling, health screening and information sessions are also planned. Centenarians will be honoured as part of the programmes.

Premamurthy stressed that all activities should be safe and suitable for the age and health conditions of participants. Event venues should have drinking water, toilets, first-aid facilities and other essential safety arrangements. Senior citizens should be encouraged to participate, including active residents of old-age homes.

He urged multipurpose rehabilitation workers, senior citizens’ associations and voluntary organisations to create wider awareness and help register more elderly people for the programmes. District Disabled Welfare Officer Ratna, Red Cross Secretary Gananath Shetty Ekkaru, Lead College Principal Dr. Niketana, Senior Citizens District Union president Vishwanath Hegde, helpline secretary Mamata Shetty and others attended the meeting.