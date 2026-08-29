Udupi to hold public service meetings from Sep 5

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Public Service Agitation meetings will be held across Udupi district from September 5 to hear people’s grievances and provide solutions locally, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. said.

She directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the meetings at taluk, hobli and gram panchayat levels.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at the District Collectorate in Rajatadri, Manipal, Swaroopa said the state government had decided to conduct these meetings to help people resolve problems without repeatedly visiting government offices. She urged residents to participate in large numbers and use the platform to seek benefits under various government schemes.

Taluk-level meetings will be held on the first and third Saturdays under the chairmanship of the district in-charge minister, in the presence of local MLAs. Meetings at hobli and gram panchayat centres will be conducted on the second and fourth Saturdays under the leadership of local MLAs.

Swaroopa instructed field-level officials to visit households 15 days before each meeting and distribute pre-printed application forms related to public complaints. Meeting venues should have computers, internet, furniture and departmental counters. District-level officers must attend and respond promptly, while departments should avoid scheduling other meetings on those days.

She also directed departments to set up exhibition stalls displaying information about their services and welfare schemes. Arrangements should be made to distribute benefits to eligible beneficiaries during taluk-level meetings wherever possible. Officials were asked to coordinate publicity efforts and encourage maximum public participation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, ASP Sudhakar Nayak, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary S.S. Kadrolli, Tahsildars and other district officials attended the meeting. The administration said coordinated efforts would be made to ensure the meetings provide practical solutions to public concerns.