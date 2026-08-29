Sunday, August 30, 2026
HomeStateUdupi to hold public service meetings from Sep 5
State

Udupi to hold public service meetings from Sep 5

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
127

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Public Service Agitation meetings will be held across Udupi district from September 5 to hear people’s grievances and provide solutions locally, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. said.

She directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the meetings at taluk, hobli and gram panchayat levels.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at the District Collectorate in Rajatadri, Manipal, Swaroopa said the state government had decided to conduct these meetings to help people resolve problems without repeatedly visiting government offices. She urged residents to participate in large numbers and use the platform to seek benefits under various government schemes.

Taluk-level meetings will be held on the first and third Saturdays under the chairmanship of the district in-charge minister, in the presence of local MLAs. Meetings at hobli and gram panchayat centres will be conducted on the second and fourth Saturdays under the leadership of local MLAs.

Swaroopa instructed field-level officials to visit households 15 days before each meeting and distribute pre-printed application forms related to public complaints. Meeting venues should have computers, internet, furniture and departmental counters. District-level officers must attend and respond promptly, while departments should avoid scheduling other meetings on those days.

She also directed departments to set up exhibition stalls displaying information about their services and welfare schemes. Arrangements should be made to distribute benefits to eligible beneficiaries during taluk-level meetings wherever possible. Officials were asked to coordinate publicity efforts and encourage maximum public participation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, ASP Sudhakar Nayak, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary S.S. Kadrolli, Tahsildars and other district officials attended the meeting. The administration said coordinated efforts would be made to ensure the meetings provide practical solutions to public concerns.

Previous article
Udupi athletes urged to follow Dhyan Chand’s legacy
Next article
‘Welfare programmes for seniors need effective implementation’
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.