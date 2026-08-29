Udupi athletes urged to follow Dhyan Chand’s legacy

CH NEWS, UDUPI

MLA Yash Pal Suvarna has urged young athletes in Udupi district to draw inspiration from hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and aim for success at national and international competitions.

He was speaking at National Sports Day celebrations held at Government First Grade College and Postgraduate Studies Centre, Tenkanidiyur.

Suvarna said Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day across India to introduce young people to the hockey icon’s achievements. He expressed hope that athletes from the district would work hard, win medals at the Olympics and bring recognition to the country.

He said the Central Government has increased its focus on sports through programmes such as Khelo India, which identifies talent, provides scholarships and encourages athletes. He also highlighted the Khelega Bharat Jitega Bharat, Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein campaign, which encourages students to spend time playing sports alongside their studies.

Suvarna said dedicating one hour daily to sports could help students improve fitness and develop their abilities. He also noted that the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, provides opportunities to pursue diploma, degree and postgraduate courses in sports. He said young people now have several opportunities to build careers through both education and athletics.

As part of the celebrations, a large blood donation camp was organised with support from the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Sports Department, college units, Red Cross, Lions Club and other organisations. Suvarna paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand’s portrait. Principal Nityanand V. Gaonkar administered the Fit India pledge. Sports officials, Red Cross representatives, Home Guards, college staff and students participated. Organisers said the programme promoted both sporting spirit and social responsibility among young people.