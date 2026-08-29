Basapura students top district HIV awareness quiz

KOPPAL

Students of Basapura Government High School won first place in a district-level quiz competition on HIV/AIDS awareness held in Koppal.

Likhita Tatti and Sophia Javed secured the top position and received a cash prize of Rs. 6,000. They will now represent Koppal district in the state-level competition.

The quiz was organised to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS among adolescent students and encourage healthy lifestyles, sex education and prevention of child pregnancy. The programme was conducted under the Mobilization AIDS Suraksha programme, with support from the Karnataka State AIDS Control Society, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, and education departments.

District AIDS Controller Dr. A. Shashidhara inaugurated the programme. He said awareness activities are being conducted with the aim of helping make India HIV-free by 2030. He added that the quiz was held for students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 and expressed hope that the winners would perform well at higher levels and bring recognition to the district.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ishwari Savadi presented prizes to the winners. Frithvi Kurthakoti and Varsha Neelgeri of Government Girls High School, Mangalore, won second place and received Rs. 5,000. Nagaveni Police Patil and Anusha Halligudi of Bevoor MDRS secured third place with Rs. 4,000. A total of 42 students from high schools and first PU colleges participated.

Mentor Mallappa Honnakeri and teachers Satish Gondkar and Sarita G. conducted the event smoothly. Health officials, teachers and lecturers attended the programme and encouraged the students. The achievement has given Basapura students confidence as they prepare for the state-level contest.