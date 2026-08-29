Job card fairs begin across 27 Gram Panchayats

GADAG

A Job Card Fair and special awareness campaign are being conducted across 27 Gram Panchayats in Gadag taluk to provide more employment opportunities to rural workers.

The campaign will continue until September 15 under the VB G Ram Ji Yojana, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Dr. H.S. Janagi said.

In a press release, Janagi said employment within villages has become important as agricultural work has reduced in rural areas. Eligible families will be informed about different employment opportunities available through the scheme. Existing job card holders will also be encouraged to identify newly eligible families and help them apply for work.

The initiative aims to provide employment within villages and reduce the need for rural workers to migrate to cities in search of jobs. Officials will also focus on providing continuous work to a large number of wage workers in each Gram Panchayat, helping families earn income while staying close to home.

The Job Card Mela is already underway in 27 Gram Panchayats. As part of the special campaign, Grama Kayaka Mitras, BFTs and Gram Panchayat staff have been instructed to visit households, identify eligible beneficiaries, collect requests for employment and explain the works available under the scheme. Gram Panchayat Development Officers will monitor the campaign.

Officials said the main goal is to create more employment opportunities and increase the number of workdays available to rural families. Publicity and awareness activities are also being carried out at the Gram Panchayat level. Authorities urged every eligible worker to make use of the opportunity and register for available employment before the campaign ends on September 15.