Nagendra resignation shows government bowed, says Patil

GADAG

BJP MLA C.C. Patil has alleged that former minister B. Nagendra’s resignation over the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam proves the government acted only after facing pressure from the opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Nargund, Patil said the BJP’s fight was against a corrupt system and not against any individual.

Patil claimed the opposition had repeatedly raised the alleged multi-crore scam during the legislative session, but the government initially failed to give a proper response. He said Nagendra’s resignation should have been taken before the session began, which, he argued, would have allowed the proceedings to continue smoothly. According to Patil, the government acted after the BJP threatened to launch a major protest from the first of the following month.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier statements, Patil said serious allegations had emerged regarding the misuse of funds in the corporation. He said the Central Bureau of Investigation later investigated the matter and Nagendra was arrested. Patil also pointed to differing figures mentioned during discussions about the alleged financial irregularities. He said Siddaramaiah had told the House that the amount involved was Rs. 95 crore, rather than Rs. 187 crore.

Patil also questioned the decision to bring Nagendra back into the cabinet, saying Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had supported his reinstatement. He said the resignation was a step towards justice for members of the Valmiki community who were affected by the controversy.

Patil said the BJP would continue raising the issue and seeking accountability. He stressed that disadvantaged communities should not face injustice and that those responsible for wrongdoing must answer for their actions. He said the resignation was only a beginning, and justice should remain the final goal.