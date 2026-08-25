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Non-bailable warrant issued against MLC over remarks against DC

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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KALABURAGI

A Bengaluru court has reportedly issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against BJP MLC N Ravikumar in connection with a case over allegedly derogatory remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Taranum.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Bengaluru had earlier issued summons directing Ravikumar to appear before the court in connection with the case. However, as he failed to appear despite the summons, Judge Sandeep Patil reportedly ordered the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him. The case was registered at the Station Bazaar Police Station following allegations that Ravikumar made derogatory remarks against Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Taranum during a protest held in Kalaburagi last year.

Ravikumar had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the case registered against him. However, the High Court had declined to grant an interim stay in the matter. With no interim relief from the High Court and Ravikumar failing to appear before the lower court despite summons, the 42nd ACMM Court has now reportedly issued the NBW against him.

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