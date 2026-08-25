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Inter-State housebreaker arrested, gold worth Rs 13.40 lakh seized

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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KALABURAGI

Station Bazaar police have arrested an inter-state housebreaker accused of committing a series of burglaries in city and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 13.40 lakh from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Mujahid alias Javed. According to Police Commissioner SD Sharanappa, the accused was arrested in Hyderabad based on specific information gathered by the police. Police said the accused used to travel to Kalaburagi by train and target isolated houses, particularly those located near the railway station. He allegedly used various tricks to identify locked houses before breaking in and stealing valuables. Following his arrest, police have registered four cases against him in connection with housebreaking incidents in Kalaburagi. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in theft cases in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. A case has been registered at the Station Bazaar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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