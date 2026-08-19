Nagendra seeks resignations of 126 BJP ministers

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Minister B Nagendra hit back at the Opposition on Wednesday, demanding resignations of BJP ministers facing criminal cases across the country.

Planning, Monitoring and Statistics Minister B Nagendra launched a sharp counter-attack against the BJP and JD(S), which have been demanding his resignation and disrupting the Monsoon Session over his re-induction into the Karnataka Cabinet.

Nagendra claimed that 126 of the 326 BJP ministers across the country had criminal cases against them, including serious charges such as murder, rape and kidnapping. He questioned why the Opposition was targeting him while allegedly ignoring ministers facing criminal cases.

Nagendra was dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in 2024 following allegations of irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Though the Karnataka SIT cleared him, the ED and CBI have chargesheeted him in connection with the case. He is currently out on bail.

The BJP and JD(S) combine has strongly opposed his re-induction into the Cabinet on August 3 and has disrupted proceedings, insisting that he be removed before allowing normal legislative business.

Nagendra, who belongs to the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe community, accused the BJP of using Central investigative agencies to level politically motivated allegations against him. He maintained that he was not convicted and said he would accept punishment if a court found him guilty.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Nagendra said it would protect marginalised communities and accused the Opposition of insulting the Valmiki community by repeatedly referring to the controversy as a “Valmiki scam”.

“If the court rules I am convict and says I have wronged, I am ready to accept any punishment.” B Nagendra, Planning, Monitoring and Statistics Minister

Nagendra hits back

326: BJP ministers cited by Nagendra

BJP ministers cited by Nagendra 126: BJP ministers he claimed face criminal cases

BJP ministers he claimed face criminal cases 26: NDA Union ministers he claimed have charges

NDA Union ministers he claimed have charges August 3: Nagendra re-inducted into Karnataka Cabinet

Nagendra re-inducted into Karnataka Cabinet 2024: Nagendra dropped from Cabinet

Ask Suvendu, Himanta to resign first

Nagendra said the Opposition should first seek the resignations of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He questioned the demand for his resignation while alleging that several BJP ministers face criminal cases. Nagendra maintained that he was not convicted and said he would accept punishment if a court found him guilty. He also accused the BJP of targeting him because he is a Dalit minister.