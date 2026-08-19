Couple rescued from lift in Indiranagar

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

A couple trapped inside a lift at Vishal Mega Mart on Thippasandra Main Road was rescued swiftly by Indiranagar police. The couple, trapped due to a technical malfunction around 11.53 pm, alerted the Namma-112 emergency helpline. The information was relayed to ASI Guruswamy N. and Head Constable Muthanna K., who were patrolling in Hoysala-30. The officers reached the spot within six minutes and found the lift stalled on the fourth floor with its doors locked. Coordinating with mall staff and security personnel, they rectified the problem and opened the doors. The couple was rescued safely without injuries, highlighting the prompt and coordinated response of Bengaluru City Police and Namma-112.