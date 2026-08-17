TVK Government marks 100 days of governance

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Tamil Nadu’s government marked its first 100 days by highlighting welfare schemes, investment commitments, women’s safety measures, employment initiatives and efforts to ensure transparent governance.

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government has described its first 100 days in office as a period of major transformation, with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) calling it “Governance for Generations.”

The government released an official video and a series of infographics highlighting its work during the initial months in office. The report focused on fulfilling election promises, improving governance and promoting long-term development across the state.

The government highlighted its zero-tolerance approach to corruption, the specialised “Singapenn” task force for women’s safety and a statewide anti-drug campaign. It also claimed major economic progress, including investment commitments worth ₹1.02 lakh crore through the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave.

Among the welfare measures highlighted were the Vettri Housing Scheme, agricultural loan waivers for marginal farmers and the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets. Other initiatives include skill training for youth, breakfast schemes for schoolchildren, housing for poor families and 200 units of free electricity.

Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar praised the government’s welfare measures and described the first 100 days as a major milestone in Tamil Nadu’s history. He said the administration had focused on women’s safety, social welfare, employment and transparent governance, while laying the foundation for the state’s future development.