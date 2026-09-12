Inside Karnataka’s new ‘One Karnataka Mobility’ platform

HUBBALLI

Catching a state bus in Karnataka just got a whole lot easier for daily commuters and travelers alike. You no longer need to download heavy apps or stand in long queues at ticket counters just to reserve a seat. The State Transport Department has officially launched a brand-new service that lets passengers book their bus tickets directly through WhatsApp.

The big rollout was announced by the government during an event at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to mark a major milestone. This fresh update comes bundled with the newly introduced ‘One Karnataka Mobility’ digital platform, which brings all four of the state’s road transport corporations—KSRTC, NWRTC, KKRTC, and BMTC—under one digital roof.

Getting a ticket takes only a minute. All you have to do is send a simple message to the dedicated WhatsApp helpline number, 6364940880. Once the chat opens up, the automated system will prompt you to enter your travel details. You just need to type in your starting point, where you want to go, and your preferred travel date.

After you feed in the route details, the chat interface will display a list of available bus services. Pick the one that fits your schedule best, double-check your booking details, and move straight to payment. The system accepts almost every common digital payment method, including UPI apps, credit cards, debit cards, and popular digital wallets. The moment your payment goes through, the system generates your official e-ticket and drops it right into your WhatsApp chat window, along with a copy sent to your email.

Travelers also do not need to panic if plans suddenly change. The new WhatsApp feature lets you cancel your tickets just as easily. According to Vivekananda Vishwajna, Chief Traffic Manager of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, you only need to select the cancellation option in the chat, type in your unique PNR number, enter your registered mobile number, and provide your transaction password to process a refund instantly.

Beyond just booking seats, this unified platform also lets users verify their identity securely, check older trip histories, and manage transactions. Commuters who face any trouble during their journey can also log complaints directly through the service, track how authorities are handling their grievances, and escalate issues if needed. Because almost everyone uses WhatsApp daily, this step removes technical barriers and makes public transport smoother for everyone.