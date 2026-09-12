MLA Bhimanna Naik champions pro-people welfare

SIDDAPURA

Government initiatives must move past mere paperwork to actively transform and illuminate the lives of ordinary citizens, according to local MLA Bhimanna Naik. Speaking after inaugurating the hobli-level ‘Prajaseve Andolana’ (Public Service Movement) meeting at Haligeri Hobli in Siddapura taluk, he emphasized that grassroots outreach camps are designed to bring administration straight to the people’s doorstep.

Addressing a large gathering of local residents, Naik highlighted that the state’s flagship ‘Pancha Guarantee’ schemes are currently benefiting over 1.20 crore families by providing vital financial security. He also pointed out that educational support has been expanded to grant free bus travel privileges to male students alongside female students, while youth empowerment receives a boost through active local networks backed by annual grants of ten lakh rupees.

The high-turnout event saw more than 600 grievance applications poured in by citizens, with the vast majority focusing on rural infrastructure, basic amenities, and housing schemes under the Rural Development Department. Addressing the massive demand for shelter, MLA Bhimanna Naik noted that the state’s newly introduced ‘Land Guarantee Scheme’ aims to provide 500,000 housing sites to landless families, with an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 plots expected to be allotted within this assembly constituency alone.

Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya, who participated in the deliberations, informed citizens that the district administration has already identified 63 acres of land in the hobli for the housing project. She added that all applications received during the outreach campaign will be digitized online, with a strict directive for officials to resolve them within a 20-day window. To tackle potential summer drinking water shortages due to low seasonal rainfall, she confirmed that a special government grant of one crore rupees per assembly constituency has been sanctioned.

Adding administrative insights, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi noted that the camps serve as vital planning feedback loops to gauge local developmental needs, while District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N. urged residents to leverage citizen-friendly policing initiatives like ‘Mane Manege Police’ while remaining vigilant against cyber fraud and digital scams. The program concluded with the distribution of welfare benefits across various departments and the issuance of job cards.