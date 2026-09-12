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12 Foot king cobra captured in Kadinga garden

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BELTHANGADI

A massive 12-foot King Cobra was safely rescued from a residential garden in Kadinga village after it was found swallowing a python. Terrified homeowners immediately called local snake rescuer Ashok following the startling discovery on Friday afternoon. Accompanied by his friend Prateek, Ashok rushed to the scene and carefully managed the tense operation. During the rescue, the giant cobra regurgitated its python prey. With the assistance of the Forest Department, the reptile was successfully released into a safe, protected forest area. Ashok has dedicated years to conservation, rescuing over fifteen thousand snakes.

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