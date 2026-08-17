BYC backs BNP stir, alleges state repression

Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced its support for protests organised across Balochistan by the Balochistan National Party (BNP), alleging state repression and condemning what it described as the August 13 bombing by Pakistani military aircraft in Sorab and Gwadar.

The BYC said it supported the BNP’s call for demonstrations over the alleged deaths of Baloch civilians, including women, children and elderly people. The committee accused the Pakistani state of continuing what it called oppression and urged people across Balochistan to participate in the protests.

The rights group also appealed to the Baloch population to raise their concerns before international organisations. It alleged that the situation in the province had deteriorated significantly and described the alleged violence as a wider humanitarian crisis rather than an internal issue alone.

The BYC further claimed that military operations, enforced disappearances, restrictions and killings had become routine in parts of Balochistan. It alleged that many such incidents receive limited coverage in Pakistan’s state media and said civilians continue to face difficult conditions. These claims represent the committee’s position and were not independently verified in the reports reviewed.

The committee also criticised policies that it said put civilians at risk, particularly women and children, and rejected the description of civilian deaths as collateral damage. It argued that lasting peace in Balochistan would require addressing what it considers the underlying causes of the conflict.

The latest development comes amid renewed political activity and protests in the province. The BNP had called for province-wide demonstrations, while the BYC’s endorsement is expected to add support to the mobilisation.

The allegations and counterclaims come against the backdrop of a long-running conflict in Balochistan involving the Pakistani state, political groups, separatist militants and rights activists. The province has witnessed recurring violence, security operations and disputes over political and human-rights issues.