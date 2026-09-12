State Kambala Association seeks 5 crore grant

MANGALURU

Ahead of an upcoming state cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, the State Kambala Association has officially knocked on the government’s door, appealing for a special financial grant of five crore rupees. The association argues that state support is urgently needed to preserve, promote, and sustain the coastal region’s iconic buffalo-racing sport.

With the crucial state cabinet meeting locked in for September 18 in Mangaluru, a high-level delegation led by Association President Dr. Deviprasad Shetty Belapu submitted the formal memorandum to the offices of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. The proposal has already cleared initial procedural channels for cabinet consideration, giving coastal sports enthusiasts’ high hopes.

Kambala is no longer just a local village tradition; it has grown into an internationally renowned folk and adventure sport that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators from across India and abroad every season. However, staging these events has become an enormous financial burden. Organizing a single ‘Jodukare’ or dual-track Kambala event smoothly requires a minimum budget of forty to fifty lakh rupees.

Organizers pour personal and raised funds into the sport to keep it alive, covering heavy logistics, track setups, and essential incentives such as gold medals and cash prizes for participating buffalo owners and athletic runners. Because Kambala acts as a massive magnet for regional tourism and cultural heritage, the association’s proposal requests a split grant totaling five crore rupees. Specifically, they want 2.5 crore rupees allocated from the Sports Department and another 2.5 crore rupees from the Tourism Department to directly support the 25 major Jodukare Kambala events held across the twin coastal districts.

Association President Dr. Deviprasad Shetty Belapu noted that the government’s earlier decision to grant official recognition to the State Kambala Association under the Sports Authority greatly elevated the prestige of the tradition. However, soaring operational costs have made hosting events increasingly difficult. Local leaders are urging the government to respect coastal sentiments during the Mangaluru cabinet meeting and sanction the funds to ensure the sport thrives.