Over 2L lose power as Hurricane Lala weakens

Blurb: 100 homes suffered damage, and floodwaters swept away several other properties entirely.

Honolulu

More than 200,000 homes and businesses in Hawaii were without electricity after Hurricane Lala battered the islands with strong winds and torrential rain before weakening into a tropical storm. The storm caused widespread flooding, damage to homes and infrastructure and downed trees and power lines.

Lala passed south of Hawaii’s Big Island without making landfall but still brought severe weather across the state. At least 100 homes were reported damaged, while some properties were swept away by floodwaters. Authorities also reported extensive road and bridge damage, making access to some areas difficult.

Power outages were widespread, particularly on Oahu and the Big Island. More than 220,000 customers on Oahu had initially lost electricity, although the number later declined. Utility crews faced difficulties restoring services because fallen trees, flooded roads and other storm damage obstructed repair work.

The storm also produced dangerous rainfall and winds across the islands. Some areas recorded exceptionally heavy rain, while wind gusts exceeded 100 mph at higher elevations. Emergency authorities opened shelters and urged residents to remain indoors as flooding, landslides and hazardous conditions continued.

Lala was moving westward after weakening from a hurricane, but officials warned that its effects could continue even as the system moved away. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for parts of Hawaii, including Kauai, while earlier warnings for Maui and Oahu had been discontinued as conditions improved.

The storm’s impact was significant despite avoiding a direct landfall. Authorities continued assessing damage and working to restore electricity and reopen affected roads. Residents were advised to remain cautious until flooding and other storm-related hazards subsided.