“Yash Explains Why He Chose Raavan’s Role”

Rocking Star Yash, who gained nationwide fame through the KGF series, is preparing for the release of two major films, Toxic and Ramayana. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his television days, his confidence, and his decision to play Raavan instead of Lord Ram.

Yash recalled that while working in television, he received seven film offers. However, he asked all the filmmakers to share scripts before accepting any project. At that time, some people questioned why a television actor wanted to read scripts first. Responding confidently, Yash said that asking for a script was not wrong and added that losing those offers did not matter to him.

The actor also spoke about his success after KGF. When asked about becoming one of India’s highest-paid actors, Yash replied with confidence, saying that his earnings were even higher than reported figures.

Yash is co-producing Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Explaining his choice of playing Raavan, Yash said that the goodness of Ram can only be shown when Raavan appears powerful and difficult to defeat. He added that Raavan’s strength makes Lord Ram’s victory more meaningful.

Toxic will release on August 26, 2026, while Ramayana is scheduled for a Diwali release on November 8, 2026.

Yash said Raavan’s role is essential in Ramayana because a strong villain makes Lord Ram’s victory more impactful. The actor believes Raavan must appear powerful and nearly impossible to defeat, as this creates the emotional strength needed for the epic story. Yash will also co-produce the film alongside playing the important character.