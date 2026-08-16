Balakrishna seeks support for Mekedatu project approval

CH NEWS, MAGADI

Minister and district in-charge H.C. Balakrishna said a detailed report on the worsening drought situation in the district would be prepared soon and submitted to the Chief Minister. He said the government would seek an official drought declaration after assessing the conditions.

Speaking during an inspection of development works in Bachenahatti Gram Panchayat, Balakrishna said rainfall had remained inadequate and farmers were struggling to sow crops. He said the situation had become difficult because the district had not received sufficient rain as expected. The report would document the ground reality and support further action, he added.

The minister said around 33,000 farming families in the taluk grow millet, but only about 6,000 had crop insurance coverage. To encourage more farmers, the state government is providing a matching contribution against the insurance premium paid by farmers. More than 4,000 additional farmers have reportedly enrolled this year. Balakrishna urged the Centre to extend the insurance registration deadline so that more farmers can benefit.

On the proposed Mekedatu project, he said the state was waiting for environmental clearance from the Centre. Once permission is granted, the government would begin foundation work immediately. He said the project could provide a permanent solution to the Cauvery water issue and urged Union ministers and MPs to support the necessary approvals.

Balakrishna also said his department would prepare a blueprint to improve basic facilities in town and municipal areas within the next 100 days. Responding to political questions, he said timely and practical decisions are important in politics. He added that the Congress leadership was working with the aim of returning to power in 2028. Local Congress leaders and officials accompanied him during the inspection of development works.

Magadi plans KPS school for every Panchayat

Minister H.C. Balakrishna said the government plans to establish a Karnataka Public School in every Gram Panchayat to provide quality education in rural areas. Speaking during a site inspection at Bachenahatti, he said schools would offer English-medium education, modern facilities and better opportunities for poor families. Each school may cost Rs.3 crore to Rs.4 crore, depending on land and local needs. About 10 KPS schools have already started in Magadi and nearby areas. Balakrishna directed officials to prepare site-specific plans and inspect land at Chakrabavi. He also said free transport through partnerships could help rural children reach schools safely.