Officials urge cooperation for accurate voter revision

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing across Chitradurga district, with 90.15% of computerisation work completed so far, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer T. Venkatesh said on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the District Collector’s office.

Of the district’s 14,40,534 registered voters, verification of 12,98,617 voters has been completed. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, after which citizens will get one month to submit claims, objections and requests for new additions. Venkatesh said the process must ensure that no eligible voter is left out.

The official said progress in urban areas is slightly lower than in rural areas. Verification in Challakere, Chitradurga and Hiriyur city limits has reached between 86% and 88%. He said the district has recorded less than 10% deletion of names and ranks fifth in Karnataka among districts with the lowest deletions.

Booth Level Officers are visiting homes to verify voters and recheck cases involving people who have permanently moved or were unavailable during earlier visits. Venkatesh appealed to political party representatives and Booth Level Agents to cooperate with BLOs and help identify eligible voters. He said accurate original records would make future corrections, transfers and other changes easier.

The district has shared the ASDDO list with political parties, covering 30,790 deaths, 70,199 permanent migrations, 21,354 duplicate entries, 18,574 absentee voters and 1,000 other cases. Election Tahsildar Bibi Fatima, Grade-II Tahsildar Mallikarjuna Nayak and representatives of BJP, JD(S), Congress and CPI attended the meeting.

Stats

90.15% — Computerization work completed

12,98,617 — Voters verified so far

14,40,534 — Total voters in district

86–88% — Urban areas’ SIR progress

30,790 — Death cases identified

70,199 — Permanent migration cases identified