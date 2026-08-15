Sanskrit scholar Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao feted with ‘Vyasajyoti’ Award

Mysuru:

Renowned Sanskrit scholar and President’s Award recipient Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao was honoured with the prestigious ‘Vyasajyoti’ award at a Vyasa Vandana ceremony held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengalurur.

The award was presented jointly by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sringeri Mahasamsthan and Jyoti Charitable Trust in recognition of Dr. Nagaraja Rao’s outstanding contribution to Sanskrit scholarship and the dissemination of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Dr Rao has served as a visiting professor at the University of Chicago in the US and the University of Jerusalem in Israel. He has also taught Sanskrit to students in India and abroad, helping spread awareness of Indian knowledge traditions.

He has been associated with the Institute of Oriental Studies in Mysuru as a researcher for several decades. Since 1970, he has been serving as the honorary editor-in-chief of Sudharma, the country’s only Sanskrit daily newspaper.