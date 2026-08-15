SWR Mysuru Division commemorates partition horrors remembrance day

Mysuru:

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on 14th August at Mysuru Railway Station, commemorating the immense suffering, displacement and loss of lives endured by millions during the partition of India.

The commemorative programme paid tribute to those who faced the hardships of Partition and highlighted the importance of remembering the human cost of the historic event. As part of the programme, Divisional Railway Manager, Mudit Mittal, honoured retired Railway employee Nagaraj K.S. in recognition of his valuable contribution and dedicated service to the Railways.

A Photo exhibition showcasing archival photographs related to the partition was also inaugurated on the occasion. The exhibition portrayed the experiences of people affected by partition, including their displacement, hardships, courage and resilience. The photographs provided visitors with an opportunity to reflect upon the difficult chapter in the nation’s history and the spirit of unity with which the country overcame its challenges.

ADRM Shammas Hameed, branch officers, railway employees and passengers were present during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, it was emphasised that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is not only a day to remember the past, but also an opportunity to reaffirm the values of unity, peace, harmony and social cohesion. Remembering the sacrifices and suffering of the past can help strengthen the collective resolve to build a more united and harmonious society.