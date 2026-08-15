Rare coin and currency exhibition marks 80th ID celebrations

Mysuru

An exclusive one-day exhibition of rare coins, currency notes and postage stamps was organised at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, in association with the Department of History and IQAC, as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Dr. D.S. Prathima, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Collegiate Education, inaugurated the exhibition.

With the assistance of P.K. Keshavamurthy, a collector of rare coins from Hunsur, the exhibition featured a remarkable collection spanning nearly 1,800 years. It included India’s earliest punch-marked coins, coins from the Greek and Roman periods and those belonging to various dynasties that ruled ancient and medieval India, including the Kushanas, Guptas, Satavahanas, Kadambas and the Vijayanagara Empire.

Coins and currency notes from the Mughal period, as well as those issued by the British, Portuguese and other rulers before Independence, were also displayed. The exhibition also featured commemorative and post-Independence currency notes.

Hundreds of coins and banknotes from different parts of India and abroad attracted the attention of visitors. Unusual coins and notes with distinctive shapes and designs generated considerable curiosity among students and the public. Recently issued high-denomination polymer currency notes were another major attraction.

The organisers said similar exhibitions had been held not only in various districts of Karnataka but also in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and several other States.

Several prominent personalities, including retired Supreme Court Chief Justice E.S. Venkataramaiah, M.C. Nanaiah, Prof. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, Kumar Bangarappa, Shivamogga Subbanna, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, have inaugurated and appreciated the coin exhibitions organised by the collector.

A special exhibition of original photographs depicting Hiroshima and Nagasaki was also organised on the occasion. Students from various schools and colleges and members of the public visited the exhibition with keen interest.

Mahajana Education Society honorary secretary Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Chief Administrative Officers, Academic Adviser Dr. S.R. Ramesh, Academic Dean and Head of the History Department Dr. Sridhar H., Head of the Kannada Department Dr. H.R. Thimmegowda, History faculty member Nandish, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in the programme.

The organisers said the exhibition was a successful initiative to create awareness among younger generations about India’s rich historical heritage through coins, currency and photographs.