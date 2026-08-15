Rich tributes to slain policemen in Mysuru:

Mysuru:

Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi on Friday paid the floral tributes to former SP of Mysore T.Harikrishna, Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed and others who died in anti-Veerappan operations in Hogenkal area of M M Hills on August 14, 1992.

It was on that day, the forest brigand ambushed the police personnel and opened fire indiscriminately on the cops killing the SP Harikrishna and others on the spot. Just before proceeding to the anti-Veerappa operation, the SP had finalized the appointment of 99 police personnel. As a mark of respect, all those who had been appointed on that day were present to pay their respects to the departed souls.