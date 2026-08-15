Gadag plot owners face legal action for neglect

Malingaraya Pujar

CH NEWS

Officials in Gadag-Betageri have warned vacant plot owners to clean and protect their properties, as unused sites are increasingly becoming dumping grounds and breeding places for mosquitoes and other pests.

The civic authorities said neglected plots are creating serious problems for nearby residents, especially in areas where houses have already been built. The warning follows repeated complaints about garbage, building waste, thorny bushes and stagnant surroundings.

Many vacant sites were purchased as investments and left unused for years. Without fences or compounds, these plots are often used by people to dump household garbage, construction debris and other waste. Over time, dense bushes and trees grow across the land, making nearby homes vulnerable to snakes, scorpions, rats and other pests. Residents say poisonous creatures have entered houses, causing fear and discomfort among families living nearby.

The accumulation of waste is also raising health concerns. Mosquitoes can breed in dirty and stagnant areas, increasing fears of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Residents and public representatives have submitted repeated complaints to the Gadag-Betageri Municipal Corporation. They say the neglected sites affect city cleanliness and can create unhealthy conditions for surrounding communities. The municipality has now decided to act more firmly on complaints received.

The action follows instructions from the Karnataka Deputy Lokayukta. Under the Karnataka Municipal Councils Act, 1964, Solid Waste Management By-laws and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), authorities said legal action, including criminal proceedings where applicable, may be initiated against owners who ignore the rules. The municipality said the measure is intended to ensure that vacant land does not become a public nuisance or health risk for others.

A final public notice gives owners until September 10, 2026, to clean their plots and remove garbage and thorny bushes. They must also fence or compound the property and keep it clean. Officials said owners should not wait for municipal action, as costs incurred by the civic body may not be returned.

All site owners must maintain the cleanliness of their sites and clear them of garbage and thorns by September 10, 2026, otherwise legal action will be taken. Rajaram Pawar, Municipal Commissioner, Gadag Betageri