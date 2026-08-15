Mandya officials told to ensure accurate crop data

CH NEWS, MANDYA

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nandini K.R. has instructed officials to conduct crop harvest surveys accurately and scientifically amid reduced rainfall this year.

She said reliable survey data would help assess actual crop yields, farmer losses and the government’s compensation and insurance measures.

Speaking at a training programme in Malavalli taluk on Friday, Nandini said officials must complete the survey within the prescribed period without errors. She directed staff to personally visit selected fields, identify sample areas according to rules, harvest crops and weigh the produce accurately. All required information must also be entered correctly in the survey application.

The CEO also reviewed pending audit claims of various Gram Panchayats in Malavalli taluk during an ad hoc committee meeting. She instructed officials to examine outstanding claims according to government guidelines, prepare supporting documents and take necessary steps to clear them quickly. Officials were told to give priority to claims that had remained pending unnecessarily.

Nandini later reviewed the implementation of the e-office system at the Taluk Panchayat office. She directed the Executive Officer to ensure that all office files are processed through e-office technology. She also checked attendance through the duty application and instructed staff to follow the system regularly, while asking the Executive Officer to monitor compliance.

The CEO also reviewed pending appeal cases and directed officials to examine them according to rules and dispose of them without delay. She stressed that prescribed timelines must be followed strictly while handling public complaints and appeals. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Srinivas, District Statistical Officer Kesavamurthy, Taluk Planning Officer Deepu and Panchayat Development Officers attended the review.