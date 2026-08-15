Saturday, August 15, 2026
HomeStateBhoomi Puja held for Gandhi statue in Devanahalli
State

Bhoomi Puja held for Gandhi statue in Devanahalli

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
132

CH NEWS, DEVANAHALLI

Social Welfare Minister and Bengaluru Rural district in-charge Minister K.H. Muniyappa performed the bhoomi puja for a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the District Administration Building premises.

The project aims to keep Gandhi’s ideals alive and introduce his message to younger generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Muniyappa said Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom struggle, his life, and his principles continue to inspire people. He said everyone has a responsibility to pass these values to the next generation. The statue at the administration building would help people remember Gandhi’s contribution and understand his ideals, he added.

The statue will be eight feet tall, with a four-foot bronze figure placed on a four-foot stone pedestal. Muniyappa directed officials to complete the construction work quickly. District Collector Dr. K.N. Anuradha, CEO Vasanti Amar, local representatives, and officials attended the programme. The initiative is expected to create a lasting reminder of Gandhi’s values and encourage younger citizens to learn from his life and principles.

Previous article
Mandya officials told to ensure accurate crop data
Next article
Chitradurga to launch Neer Lab for water security
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.