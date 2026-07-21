Udupi invites applications for digital media subsidy

UDUPI

Applications have been invited from unemployed Scheduled Caste graduates in Journalism and Electronics fields to receive subsidy support for starting digital media enterprises. The scheme offers financial assistance up to 70 per cent of the unit cost or a maximum limit as approved under the programme. Eligible candidates can collect application forms from the Social Welfare Department offices in Udupi, Karkala and Kundapur. Filled applications with required attested documents must be submitted by July 31. Officials said interested applicants can contact the respective taluk Social Welfare Department offices for more information about the scheme and application process.