CPM demands stronger public healthcare through human chain

Munir Katipalla said privatisation of government healthcare would reduce affordable medical access for poor and middle-class families across the region

MANGALURU

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a human chain protest in Mangaluru demanding that the government withdraw its proposal to hand over government hospitals to private medical colleges.

Protesters also called for the development of Wenlock District Hospital into a super specialty hospital and sought Jayadeva Heart Hospital and Kidwai Cancer Hospital units in Dakshina Kannada district.

Speaking at the protest, CPM Dakshina Kannada District Secretary Munir Katipalla said privatisation of government healthcare would weaken access to affordable medical services for poor and middle-class families. He urged the government to protect public hospitals and ensure equal healthcare opportunities for all citizens.

CPM District Secretariat member Sunil Kumar Bajal said many patients from the district currently travel to distant cities for specialised heart and cancer treatment. He said establishing Jayadeva and Kidwai hospital units in the district would benefit thousands of patients. He also demanded that Wenlock District Hospital be upgraded with advanced medical facilities to provide better treatment locally.

Several party leaders and youth representatives addressed the gathering and supported the demands for stronger public healthcare. They also called for permanent employment for contract workers who have been serving in city health centres for many years.

A large number of party workers and supporters participated in the human chain demonstration. The protest concluded with an appeal to the government to strengthen public healthcare services instead of promoting privatisation. Organisers said improving government hospitals and expanding specialised medical facilities would ensure better healthcare access for people across the district and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for advanced treatment.

Key demands to strengthen public healthcare