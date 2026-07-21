Forest dwellers seek complete ban on Acacia plantations

Naik said Karnataka banned Acacia and Eucalyptus plantations in 2016, but alleged Acacia planting continues across forests, sanctuaries, and reserved forest areas

SIRSI

Forest dwellers have renewed their demand for a complete ban on Acacia plantations, claiming the species continues to be planted despite a government decision taken nearly ten years ago. Forest Land Rights Fighters Forum president Ravindra Naik urged the Forest Department to stop planting Acacia and follow the existing rules without delay.

Naik said the Karnataka government had introduced measures in 2016 to prohibit the planting of Acacia and Eucalyptus because of their impact on the environment. He alleged that although the law was brought into force, Acacia plantations were still being carried out in forest areas, wildlife sanctuaries and reserved forests across the state.

He claimed that such plantations are not natural forests and should not be counted as an increase in forest cover. According to him, Acacia plantations have reduced evergreen forests in the Malnad region and affected the sensitive ecosystem of the Western Ghats. He also alleged that the species lowers groundwater levels, reduces soil fertility and provides little support for wildlife.

Naik said scientific studies have pointed to environmental concerns linked to Acacia plantations, including fewer nesting opportunities for birds, poor growth of other plants and reduced food sources for wild animals. He urged authorities to encourage native tree species instead of continuing plantations that may harm biodiversity.

The forum appealed to the Forest Department to fully implement the government’s earlier decision and prevent further planting of Acacia and Eucalyptus. Members said protecting natural forests and restoring native vegetation would help conserve biodiversity, improve water resources and safeguard the ecological balance of the Western Ghats for future generations while supporting sustainable forest management across Karnataka.