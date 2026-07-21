Families invited for child parenting support scheme

GADAG

Applications have been invited from families and organizations in Gadag district to provide temporary care and protection for children through the parenting scheme. The initiative aims to offer children a family-like environment with proper nutrition, education and emotional support. Interested applicants can register at the District Child Protection Unit office located in the District Administration Building. Parenting families will be responsible for providing food, clothing, shelter, education and healthcare support for children. Officials said the scheme focuses on children’s overall development and well-being. More information is available through the Child Welfare Committee and Child Helpline 1098.