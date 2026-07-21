Magadi activists demand government jobs for rehabilitation

MAGADI

Activists working for the welfare of persons with disabilities in Magadi have urged the Karnataka government to regularize rural rehabilitation workers as government employees and provide them fixed salaries instead of the current honorarium system. Led by Aslam Pasha, the activists said rehabilitation workers have been serving people with disabilities for many years and helping them receive important government benefits at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the tourist temple in the town, Pasha explained that rehabilitation workers play a major role in connecting disabled citizens with welfare schemes including disability identity cards, bus passes, Aadhaar linked services and financial support schemes. He said the workers also assist families in understanding available facilities and ensure that benefits reach eligible persons. According to him, Karnataka’s rehabilitation project has become successful and states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have considered it a model.

Pasha said a state survey found around 11 lakh people with disabilities and the number of recognized disability categories increased from seven under the 1995 Act to 21 under the 2016 Act. He added that thousands of rural and urban rehabilitation workers continue their service without proper job security despite working for years and facing uncertainty after retirement. He requested the government to consider their demand as a special case and grant service status similar to other government workers. He noted that rehabilitation workers have been serving society with dedication and deserve a secure and respectful future.

The activists said that at least minimum wages should be fixed according to government pay scales and the honorarium system should end. They highlighted that many workers manage services across villages and assist hundreds of families in every area. Aslam Pasha appealed to the Chief Minister and finance authorities to take immediate steps to protect the livelihood of rehabilitation workers. He said providing government recognition would improve their confidence and strengthen disability welfare services.