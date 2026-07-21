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Griha Lakshmi scheme completes three years successfully

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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HAVERI

The successful completion of three years of Griha Lakshmi Yojana under Karnataka’s Panch Guarantee Schemes was celebrated in Haveri with a tree plantation programme at the district panchayat premises on Monday. District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chairman Hanumanthappa Erappa Maragadi planted flowers and neem saplings and thanked officials, Anganwadi workers and representatives for their efforts in ensuring effective implementation of the scheme.

The chairman said government welfare programmes achieve their purpose when benefits reach women from all sections of society. He added that the scheme has created a positive impact by providing financial support directly to women and strengthening their role in family decisions.

Under the scheme, Rs. 2,000 is deposited every month into the bank account of the female head of a family. The assistance helps families manage daily expenses, children’s education, healthcare, nutrition and small savings. It has also increased women’s confidence and participation in financial matters.

In Haveri district, thousands of eligible women are receiving benefits every month. Officials from the administration and Women and Child Development Department have worked continuously to ensure smooth delivery of assistance and address concerns of beneficiaries. The programme has supported women in rural and urban areas.

The chairman said Griha Lakshmi Yojana is not only a financial support programme but also a step towards social change and self-reliance. He expressed hope that continued cooperation would help more women receive benefits. Officials and committee members joined the celebration by planting saplings across the district. The initiative will continue to promote women’s empowerment and build stronger families through inclusive growth and better opportunities.

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