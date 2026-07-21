Officials directed to issue birth and death certificates promptly

MANDYA

The district administration has stressed the need to provide birth and death certificates to citizens without delay. District Collector Dr. Kumar said these documents are essential for individuals and families and should be issued on time.

He was speaking at the District Level Birth and Death Registration Coordination Meeting held at the District Collector’s office. He instructed officials to ensure compulsory registration of births and deaths within 21 days as per rules. Authorities should prevent delays and take strict action against negligence during registration processes.

Dr. Kumar said village accountants, medical officers and municipal commissioners must complete registrations properly after verification of details. He directed officials to achieve 100 percent registration and ensure that no applications remain pending and instructed concerned departments to improve village-level implementation of birth and death registration systems. He warned that officials responsible for careless work would face direct accountability.

The meeting highlighted that proper records help people access government services and maintain legal documents throughout life. Officials were advised to follow procedures carefully and complete registrations within the prescribed period. Dr. Kumar also said that amendments in birth and death registration records are not allowed except through legal processes.

District officials said effective registration at village level would improve public service delivery and reduce difficulties faced by citizens. District Census Collector Kesavamurthy and other officers attended the meeting. Authorities expressed confidence that better coordination among departments would help provide certificates faster and create an efficient registration system across the district.