Shivaji Gaudru brings pride with global achievement

KARWAR

District Collector K. Lakshmipriya said that Shivaji Parasurama Madappana Gaudru’s silver medal in the U-23 Athletic Championship held in China should inspire athletes across Uttara Kannada district. The sportsperson from Belavatagi village of Haliyal taluk won silver in the 10000m event and brought pride to the state and nation.

The district administration honoured Shivaji at the Collectorate Hall and praised his discipline and daily hard work behind the achievement. District officials said his success shows that talent from small areas can reach global platforms with dedication and proper support.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi stated that Karwar district stadium will be developed to provide better facilities for athletes. Parents were encouraged to support children in sports along with academics and cultural activities. Shivaji thanked the administration and said he aims to win medals in future international events including the Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympics through continued effort and patience. District Superintendent of Police Dipan M.N, Deputy Collector Sajid Mulla and Sports Department Assistant Director Ravi Nayka attended the programme.

Coach Prakash was appreciated for identifying Shivaji’s talent early and encouraging him throughout his journey. Various organisations including Rotary Sea Side of Karwar felicitated him and presented cash prizes. The event ended with hopes that Shivaji’s achievement would motivate young athletes to work hard and bring more glory.