Health awareness stressed amid growing workplace pressure

CHITRADURGA

District Principal and Sessions Judge G.D. Mahavarkar highlighted the importance of maintaining good health during stressful lifestyles. He said judges, lawyers, and judicial department employees often work under pressure, making regular health care and medical check-ups necessary for a healthy life.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free health check-up camp organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority, District Lawyers Association, and Swasthya Health at Vakil Bhavan in Chitradurga. The camp was conducted for judges, advocates, and judicial staff to encourage preventive health care.

Mahavarkar said a healthy body is essential for a healthy mind and reminded people that ignoring health can make life difficult. He appreciated the Bar Association for organising the camp and encouraged all members and staff to use the opportunity for medical examination.

Eye specialist Dr. Mrityunjaya advised people to undergo complete eye check-ups at least once a year. He explained that increased eye pressure can damage nerves and lead to glaucoma if not detected early. He also warned that diabetes, excessive mobile phone use, and long computer hours are increasing eye-related problems among people.

Bar Association President H.S. Maheshwarappa said wealth and comforts have no value without good health. He urged everyone to consider health as their biggest priority and undergo regular tests for conditions like blood pressure and diabetes.

Several judges, lawyers, and judicial department officials attended the programme. Organisers said such health camps help create awareness about early detection of diseases and encourage people to follow healthier habits in their daily lives. They added that timely medical care can prevent serious health problems and improve overall well-being.