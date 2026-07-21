Workers savings need protection, says Krishna Gowda

Congress leader flagged EPFO irregularities, citing fake accounts and fraudulent claims, and demanded stronger monitoring to protect workers’ savings

GADAG

Gadag District Congress Youth Congress Committee President Krishna Gowda H. Patil has criticised the Central government over changes related to workers’ provident fund contributions. He alleged that the new PF system would negatively affect employees’ retirement savings and benefit large companies instead.

Patil claimed that limiting mandatory PF contributions would reduce the retirement security of millions of workers. He questioned the government’s decisions and said the future financial stability of employees should not be affected by policy changes. He also demanded greater protection for workers’ savings.

Patil accused the government of failing to address rising living costs and said wage policies should consider inflation. He alleged that while corporate tax benefits were being provided, ordinary workers were facing difficulties. He urged authorities to ensure that employees receive stronger financial security after retirement.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation system. He claimed that corruption cases involving fake accounts and fraudulent claims show the need for stronger monitoring and better safeguards to protect workers’ hard-earned money.

Patil said provident fund savings are a lifeline for employees after retirement and should be handled with complete transparency. He urged the government to take immediate steps to protect workers’ interests and prevent misuse of retirement funds. He added that ensuring financial safety for workers is essential for building confidence among employees and strengthening the economy. The Congress leader called for reforms that support workers while maintaining accountability in the PF system.

Congress leader accuses BJP over pension funds

District Youth Congress Committee President Krishna Gowda H. Patil alleged that the BJP government misused employees’ pension funds by investing in failed companies like DHFL. He claimed such actions caused losses to workers and showed administrative failure. Patil said the UPPCL PF issue reflected poor protection of employees’ savings. He demanded accountability and said workers suffered due to these decisions. The allegations have sparked political debate over pension fund management while party leaders continue discussing the matter. Authorities have not announced any fresh action on the issue so far and the controversy remains a major public concern.